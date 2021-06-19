Swimming Trials Night 7 preview: Dressel, Ledecky race signature events

Caeleb Dressel will be on world record watch as he attempts to qualify for his signature event, the 100m butterfly, on Night 7 at U.S. Swimming Trials.

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are taking place June 13-20 in Omaha, Nebraska. Saturday's finals session can be seen live on NBC at 9 p.m. ET, as well as streamed on NBCOlympics.com [HERE] and the NBC Sports App.

The two brightest stars in the sport of swimming look to qualify in their signature events Saturday night at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

Caeleb Dressel leads off Night 7 with the final of the men’s 100m butterfly, the event in which he holds the world record at 49.50. He challenged that mark in Friday’s semifinal, coming up just 0.26 seconds short.

Perhaps Dressel will have an extra gear in the final, though he’ll need to conserve some energy for the semifinals of the 50m free taking place later in the session. Dressel clocked the top time in the prelims at 21.29.

Meanwhile, to say Katie Ledecky is a safe bet to qualify for her fourth individual event in the women’s 800m freestyle is an understatement. Ledecky owns the 23 fastest women’s 800 times in history and is the two-time defending Olympic champion in the event. Prior to her four-gold medal performance in Rio, a 15-year-old Ledecky won the 800 at the 2012 London Olympics, her first international meet.

Ledecky has already qualified in the 200, 400 and 1500m freestyle events. A top-two finish in the 800 would set her up for an unprecedent distance sweep in Tokyo, where the women’s 1500 will make its Olympic debut.

Elsewhere, Regan Smith is a favorite to add the 200m backstroke to her Olympic schedule which already includes the 100 back and the 200 fly.

Finally, two swimming icons will attempt to keep their Tokyo hopes alive in the semifinals of the men’s and women’s 50 free. Neither eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian nor four-time medalist Simone Manuel qualified for the final of their respective 100m freestyle events, but both can do so in the splash-and-dash semifinals Saturday.

Follow along below for up-to-the-minute highlights and results as the action unfolds.

Men's 100m Butterfly - Final

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Zach Harting

Trenton Julian

Coleman Stewart

Caeleb Dressel

Tom Shields

Danny Kovac

Luca Urlando

Tyler Sesvold

Women's 200m Backstroke - Final

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Isabelle Stadden

Jo Jo Ramey

Rhyan White

Regan Smith

Phoebe Bacon

Kathleen Baker

Lisa Bratton

Katharine Berkoff

Women's 800m Freestyle - Final

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Sierra Schmidt

Haley Anderson

Erica Sullivan

Katie Ledecky

Bella Sims

Ally McHugh

Kaersten Meitz

Katie Grimes

Men's 50m Freestyle - Semifinal

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Heat 1

Dillon Downing

Adam Chaney

Payton Sorenson

Michael Andrew

Bowe Becker

Justin Ress

Zach Apple

Will Davis

Heat 2

David Curtiss

Sid Farber

Michael Chadwick

Caeleb Dressel

Nathan Adrian

Ryan Held

Brooks Curry

August Lamb

Women's 50m Freestyle - Semifinal

LANE ASSIGNMENTS

Heat 1

Chloe Larson

Natalie Hinds

Catie Deloof

Simone Manuel

Erika Brown

Kelsi Dahlia

Alyssa Marsh

Camille Spink

Heat 2

0. Grace Countie

1. Cora Dupre

2. Linnea Mack

3. Kate Douglass

4. Abbey Weitzeil

5. Torri Huske

6. Gretchen Walsh

7. Claire Curzan

8. Anya Goeders