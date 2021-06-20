Reports: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker to commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker are reportedly expected to head to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics in July.

Durant and Booker will join Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal on the team with hopes of extending the United States' gold medal streak to four straight Olympics. Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski were first to report the news of Durant and Booker joining Team USA.

Durant, 32, is one of the top basketball players on the planet. The two-time NBA champion and 11-time NBA All-Star finished the season averaging 26.9 points per game and recorded a career-best .450 rate from beyond the arc. He and the Nets were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of their playoff series Saturday night.

This will be Durant's third trip to the Olympics after competing in both London and Rio in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

Booker, 24, is still in the midst of a run at his first NBA championship. He and the Suns took a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their playoff series on Sunday. Through 10 postseason games, the two-time All-Star is averaging 27.9 points per game. This will be Booker's first appearance at the Olympics.

There are still many spots to be filled on Team USA. The remaining players making the trip to Tokyo are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.