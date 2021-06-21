Final roster released for Team USA women’s basketball

FILE - United States' Sue Bird, right, is defended during the first half of a women's exhibition basketball game against Canada in Bridgeport, Conn., in this Friday, July 29, 2016, file photo. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in basketball as they lead the U.S women's team at the Tokyo Games. The duo was selected for their fifth Olympics on Monday, June 21, 2021, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players in U.S. history to play in five.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, FIle)

The 2021 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team was released on NBC’s TODAY show on Monday.

Some notable names on the team are longtime USA National Team members Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who both have been playing for Team USA since 2000 and have won eight Olympic gold medals.

“USA Basketball has never been in a better place,” said U.S. Olympic Team head coach Dawn Staley, according to the Team USA website. “I’m honored to be the coach of such an amazing collection of talented women. I’m so proud to be the coach of Team USA and like all of the coaches, support staff, and our players, I can’t wait to make America proud this summer.”

Additionally, three-time Olympic gold medalist Sylvia Fowles made the roster along with Tina Charles who is playing in her third Olympic games.

Brittney Griner and Breanna Stewart, who both have captured two World Cup gold medals, return to chase a second gold in Tokyo.

Two athletes who are looking for their first Olympic gold medal but already own a FIBA World Cup gold medal are Jewell Loyd and A’ja Wilson.

Stepping onto the Olympic stage for the first time will be Ariel Atkins, Napheesa Collier, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Chelsea Gray.

Team selections for the USA were made by the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Player Selection Committee and pending approval by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

