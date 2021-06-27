Simone Biles, Suni Lee qualify for Tokyo Olympics at Gymnastics Trials

Simone Biles, 24, qualified for her second Olympic team on Sunday night at U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials.

In front of around 21,000 fans at the The Dome in St. Louis, Simone Biles ran away with her second all-around title at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, automatically qualifying for her second Olympic team on Sunday night.

Biles scored 118.098, more than two points ahead of second-place finisher Suni Lee (115.832), who also automatically qualified for the Tokyo Games.

Biles’ Day 2 came with some uncharacteristic mistakes, however, including a hiccup on the uneven bars and a fall off the balance beam. Her highest score of the day came on vault at 15.400. Her lowest finishes of Trials were on bars and beam, where she was third overall.

Lee, the three-time 2019 World Championships medalist who finished second to Biles at Nationals earlier this month, is heading to her first Olympics. Her highest finishes of Trials was were on beam and bars, where she scored 30.200 and 29.466, respectively, across the two days of competition.

Lee outscored Biles on Day 2, marking the first time Biles has been outscored in a single day of all-around competition since the second day of her first senior national championships in 2013, per NBC's Nick Zaccardi.

Jordan Chiles finished third in the all-around ranks at Trials (114.631), as well as at Nationals, and is expected to be selected to the four-woman squad for the Olympic team event.

As for the fourth team spot, the race is close. Grace McCallum finished fourth in the all-around with a 112.564 and veteran MyKayla Skinner was fifth with a 112.264. Skinner had the meet session of her life on day 1 and was looking like the frontrunner, but McCallum was exceptional on Day 2.

Riley McCusker appeared to be the frontrunner after a scoring 14.800 on the uneven bars on Day 1, but fell off the bars on her first element on Day 2 and scored a 13.566. Jade Carey already qualified the second individual spot through an alternative route, but competed at Trials anyway.

The selection committee has about 30 minutes after competition ends to make its choices.