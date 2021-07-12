Ford Field to host fans at full capacity for 2021 Detroit Lions season

Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Detroit Lions is brought down by Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans during the second half of a game at Ford Field on November 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions will host fans at full capacity at Ford Field for the 2021 season after being closed to fans in 2020.

Officials announced Monday that Ford Field will operate at full capacity this fall as COVID-19 infections decrease and vaccinations continue to rise. The Lions’ home stadium, which can host more than 60,000 people, was closed to fans in 2020 amid the pandemic.

“We have long awaited the moment where we can officially declare we will have 65,000 fans at Ford Field this fall,” said Lions president and CEO Rod Wood. “We’ve worked diligently with the NFL, as well looked to federal, state and local guidelines to monitor what’s best for our team, staff and fans. We’re thrilled to be at this point and to welcome One Pride back into the stadium. I can’t say it enough, it hasn’t been the same without them.”

Fans will not be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, nor will they be required to wear a mask inside Ford Field, officials said. Visitors who are not vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a face covering while inside the stadium.

Single-game tickets for the Detroit Lions regular season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 28. Tickets can be purchased online here, or by visiting the Ford Field Ticket Office in person between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Season tickets are already available and can be purchased online here.

Officials say the stadium reserves the right to close to fans again if COVID-19 conditions evolve in the wrong direction. The Detroit Lions are reportedly working with local, state and national health officials, and will follow Michigan’s reopening guidelines.

Fans with questions can contact the Ford Field Ticket Office at 313-262-2222.

