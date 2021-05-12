Detroit Lions 2021 regular season scheduled released: View it here

Detroit Lions Dan Campbell during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2006. The 49ers won 19 to 13. (Photo by Terrell Lloyd/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions will open the 2021 regular season at Ford Field against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 12, according to the newly released NFL schedule.

After opening the season at home, the Lions will travel to Green Bay for a primetime Monday Night Football game against the Packers on Sept. 20 (at least it’s in September). The Lions will also finish the season against Green Bay. Week 2 is the only primetime game the Lions have on the docket.

It’s the first 17 game schedule since the league expanded the regular season by one game. That 17th game is in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos.

As for Thanksgiving, the Lions will play the Chicago Bears for the annual turkey day tradition.

Here’s the full 2021 Lions regular season schedule:

Here's how it lines up for the 2021 season 🗓 pic.twitter.com/jRRgaHDblH — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2021

Sign up for our Detroit Lions Newsletter below: