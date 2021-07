Here’s a list of all the players the Detroit Tigers have picked in the 2021 MLB draft

DETROIT – Here is a list of all the players the Detroit Tigers have selected in the 2021 MLB draft.

MLB draft schedule: The first round of the MLB draft was Sunday night. Rounds 2-10 begin at 1 p.m. Monday. Rounds 11-20 begin at noon Tuesday.

Players drafted so far

Round 1 (No. 3 overall): Jackson Jobe -- right-handed pitcher, Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma No. 7 prospect on MLB Pipeline; No. 8 prospect on Baseball America

Competitive Balance Round A (No. 32): Ty Madden -- right handed pitcher, University of Texas No. 9 prospect on MLB Pipeline; No. 12 prospect on Baseball America



Remaining draft picks