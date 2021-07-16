Team USA women’s basketball set to take on Australian National team

Sue Bird passes during practice for the United States women's basketball team in preparation for the Olympics, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The USA women’s basketball team, led by veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, are set to take on the Australian national team in their first of two exhibition games.

The game was originally set to be a double header with the men but the men’s game was cancelled due to health and safety protocols.

Game time: 2:30 p.m. Friday (NBC Sports Network)

The women will take on a talented Australian team with Washington Mystics guard Leilani Mitchell on the squad. The team would usually have All-Star and Las Vegas Aces player Liz Cambage on the Australian team but the center has decided to opt out due to mental health concerns.

Game vs. Nigeria on Sunday

Team USA will also take on the Nigerian National Team as well which is currently surrounded in controversy over the allowance of play for three WNBA stars.

The Ogunmike sisters of the Los Angeles Sparks and Elizabeth Williams of the Atlanta Dream are fighting to play for the squad and are currently in a process of appealing the decision made by FIBA denying them to play for the team.

