Tokyo Countdown 8: 25 days, 25 amazing Olympic memories

Olympic rings are formed in the sky by planes of the Japanese Self Defense Forces during opening ceremonies of the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The Tokyo Games are almost here. We individually revisit an amazing Olympic memory, per diem, over the 25-day leadup.

This countdown began on Monday, June 28. Here are parts one and two.

NBC will have comprehensive coverage of the Tokyo Olympics' Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23, beginning live at 6:55 a.m. ET. The ceremony will be re-aired at 7:30 p.m. ET for U.S. viewers who tune in for primetime, then replayed again overnight.

8 | Simone Manuel, U.S. Swim Trials in 2021

1st - 50m Freestyle Final

In her final opportunity to do so, Simone Manuel qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by winning the 50m freestyle on the last night of U.S. Swimming Trials, shedding a massive weight off her shoulders.

