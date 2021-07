Saturday evening was the deadline for NHL teams to submit their Seattle Kraken expansion draft protection lists, and then they are to announce them publicly on Sunday.

The deadline for the NHL to approve and distribute the protection lists is 10 a.m. Sunday. Once that is done, Seattle’s RFA/UFA interview period immediately begins for exposed players.

The expansion draft is Wednesday night, followed by the 2021 NHL Entry Draft starting Friday.

Follow updates here: