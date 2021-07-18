The Latest: Balmy conditions for final round of British Open

United States' Jordan Spieth plays out of the rough on the 8th fairway during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

SANDWICH – The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

The sun is shining, the sky is blue and cloudless, and the flags are barely fluttering atop the grandstand at No. 18 that will be welcoming a British Open champion in about eight hours.

The final round is well underway at Royal St. George's and the conditions couldn't be more pleasant for the world's best golfers.

Louis Oosthuizen leads on 12-under 198 and is looking to end a run of near misses at the majors to win his second claret jug after 2010.

The South African is a shot clear of former PGA champion Collin Morikawa and they go out at 2.35 p.m. local time. Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth is a further two strokes back.

There has been some decent scoring already. Kevin Kisner went out on his own at 8 a.m. and shot 68. Brendan Steele was 4 under and bogey-free at the turn.

