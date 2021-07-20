Katie Lou Samuelson, out of 3x3 basketball and won’t be traveling to Tokyo, will be replaced by Jackie Young

Katie Lou Samuelson will not compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Katie Lou Samuelson, a member of the first 3x3 U.S. women’s basketball team, will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics due to health and safety protocols in place for COVID-19.

Samuelson was a key player for the first-time squad in the team securing an Olympic bid and led the team to a undefeated record in the qualifiers.

The Seattle Storm guard will be replaced by Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, who has been playing well for the squad.

She is currently averaging 12 points and 3 rebounds coming into the Olympic Break and has been a frequent starter for the Las Vegas squad.

Young previously played on a USA Basketball 3x3 national team at the 2019 World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar.

She also participated in the 2020 USA 3x3 Olympic qualifying team training camp in February 2020 in Chicago and she attended trials for the 2017 USA U23 national team and the 2014 USA U17 World Cup team.

Young will participate with her Aces teammate Kelsey Plum, as well as Stefanie Dolson of the Chicago Sky and Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings.

