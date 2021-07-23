How to stream Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony replay on July 23

NBC is offering streams of the Tokyo Olympics.
The Opening Ceremony replay broadcast will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. It goes until midnight.
You can stream the event online by going here.
Saturday, July 24, 2021 Tokyo Olympics streams:
All times are ET.
- 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: NBC daytime coverage of Tokyo Olympics
- 1:30 p.m.-7 p.m.: NBC daytime coverage of Tokyo Olympics (Part 2)
More July 24 event streams:
- 12:50 a.m.-3a.m.: Weightlifting -- Women’s 49kg: Group A
- 1 a.m.-2:50 a.m.: Basketball 3x3 -- Men/Women Prelims, Session 2 (4 Games)
- 1 a.m.-2:20 a.m.: Water Polo -- Women’s Prelim, Game 1: Japan vs United States
- 1:15 a.m.-4:25 a.m.: Archery -- Mixed Team QF/SF/F
- 1:30 a.m.-4 a.m.: Gymnastics -- Men’s Qualification, Subdiv. 2: Main Coverage
- 1:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m.: Softball -- Opening Round, Game 8: United States vs Mexico
- 2:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m.: Shooting -- Men’s 10m Air Pistol Final
- 4:30 a.m.-6:30 a.m.: Basketball 3x3 -- Men/Women Prelims, Session 3 (4 Games)
- 6 a.m.-8:30 a.m.: Swimming -- Day 1, Heats: Men’s 400m IM & more
- 6:30 a.m.-9 a.m.: Gymnastics -- Men’s Qualification, Subdiv. 3: Main Coverage
- 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.: Soccer -- Women’s Group Stage - New Zealand vs. United States
- 8 a.m.-9:50 a.m.: Basketball 3x3 -- Men/Women Prelims, Session 4 (4 Games)
- 8:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Volleyball -- Men’s Pool B: United States vs. France
