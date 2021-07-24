Great Britain's Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury defeat second-seeded doubles team

Great Britain's Andy Murray -- the two-time tennis singles gold medalist who has recently battled a string of injuries -- and compatriot Joe Salisbury managed to overwhelm the second-seeded men's doubles team, France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, in a straight sets victory, 6-3, 6-2.

Murray is the only Olympian to win back-to-back singles medals, first at the London 2012 Games, and then at Rio 2016. He later finished 2016 as the World No. 1 player. But the Brit has suffered from hip issues the past few years, requiring several intensive surgeries that halted his career -- and even forced him to consider retirement. He's currently ranked No. 119, and failed to qualify outright for Tokyo. Instead, Murray received an invitation reserved for former Olympic or Grand Slam tournament winners.

But Murray's most recent treatments have led to improved performance on the courts. Earlier this month, he even advanced to the third round of Wimbledon.

Should the British duo win a medal in the men's doubles tournament, Murray would join an exclusive club of tennis players who have managed to score a medal in every possible Olympic tennis competition -- singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. Team USA's Venus Williams finally accomplished this feat at the Rio Olympics, where she won silver in mixed doubles alongside Rajeev Ram.

At those same Games, Herbert and Mahut lost in the first round of men's doubles -- despite being seeded first.

