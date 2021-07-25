How to watch Peacock Olympic shows

Watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on the networks and digital platforms of NBC Olympics.

During the Olympics, Peacock will have three daily shows on Tokyo NOW channel, that are accessible on NBCOlympics.com:

Tokyo Live features live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles from 6 – 11 a.m. ET daily.

Tokyo Gold offers a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day. The show will feature outstanding moments expert analysis and compelling athlete interviews from 11a-12p ET daily.

Tokyo Tonight transports the viewer in the middle of the competition day toTokyo with fast-paced highlights interviews, features and live reports from 7:30p-12a ET daily.