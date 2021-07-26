Podcast: Kerri Walsh Jennings, Laurie Hernandez discuss the emotions that come with falling short of making an Olympic team

Laurie Hernandez was a member of the gold-medal winning women's gymnastics team in Rio but came up just short of making the 2020 Olympic team.

On Her Turf

In the second episode of On Her Turf, hosts M.J. Acosta-Ruiz and Lindsay Czarniak catch up with swimmer Emma Weyant, beach volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings and gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Weyant is a rising star in the pool, claiming a silver in the women's 400m medley during her first Olympics and first international trip. The 19-year-old tells Acosta-Ruiz and Czarniak about the moment she realized her Olympic dream could become reality, how her three sisters have supported her throughout her journey to Tokyo and what she hopes to achieve next.

As the most decorated beach volleyball player in history, Walsh Jennings has compiled quite the resume. She shares how her life "has been such a fairytale" in and out of sports and gives tips on how to build chemistry in a partnership.

Hernandez, who captured a team gold and an individual silver in Rio, joins Walsh Jennings in discussing what it's like to miss out on making an Olympic team but still feel excitement when watching as a fan. They also detail how they spent time growing closer to family members during the initial COVID-19 lockdown.

