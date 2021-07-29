U.S. women rebound in five sets to top Turkey

Jordan Thompson, left, and Jordan Larson celebrate an early point during their match against Turkey.

The U.S. women’s volleyball team blew a two-set lead before rebounding to defeat Turkey in the fifth-set tiebreaker.

Andrea Drewes led the Americans with five points in the tiebreaker.

Led by sensation Jordan Thompson, in her Olympic debut, the Americans dominated the first two sets against Turkey, winning 25-19,25-20.

But Turkey rallied back and to take the next two 25-17, 25-20.

In the tiebreaker, The U.S. and Turkey exchanged multi-point runs and, several missed serves, before the Americans prevailed.