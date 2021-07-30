Swimming Day 7 roundup: Michael Andrew highlights four finals

Four events will crown medalists today and plenty of Americans are in the hunt for hardware.

Ryan Murphy is in contention for another medal at this year's Olympics, this time in the 200m back. Caeleb Dressel also returns to the pool for the men's 100m butterfly one night after winning gold in the 100m freestyle.

American duo Annie Lazor and Lilly King are both fighting for the top step of the podium in the women's 200m breaststroke, but they'll have to get past Olympic record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker to get there.

Men's 100m Butterfly, Semifinals

RESULT

Caeleb Dressel became the first man to break 50 seconds in the 100m butterfly at the Olympic Games Friday, winning the event's second semifinal in 49.71.

It's the third-fastest time in history. Only Dressel himself has gone quicker. His world record, set at the 2019 World Championships, stands at 49.50.

Hungary's Kristof Milak, the 200m butterfly gold medalist, raced in the first semifinal and went, 50.31. For a matter of minutes, that time stood as an Olympic record.

Milak is considered the only swimmer with a chance at potentially spoiling things for Dressel, the heavy favorite.

Women's 200m Breaststroke, Final

RESULT

South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker captured the first individual swimming world record of the Tokyo Olympics, breaking the eight-year-old mark of 2:19.11 in Friday's final to win the gold medal.

Her time of 2:18.95 unseats Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen, who held the record since the 2013 World Championships.

Both American swimmers in the event, Lilly King and Annie Lazor, rounded out he podium.

Men's 200m Backstroke, Final

RESULT

American Ryan Murphy won another Olympic medal, a silver, as gold went to Russian athlete Evgeniy Rylov.

Rylov is now a two-time gold medalist in Tokyo, after also winning the 100m backstroke.

He finished in 1:53.27, nearly a second ahead of Murphy.

Great Britain's Luke Greenbank took the bronze as American Bryce Mefford finished just outside the podium places in fourth.

Women's 100m Freestyle, Final

START LIST

Australian Emma McKeon set an Olympic record in prelims with a 52.13. She also led the field in the semifinal heats and was part of the Australia team that won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay on Sunday.

After McKeon, it's a star-studded group that includes Cate Campbell (AUS), Penny Oleksiak (CAN), Abby Weitzeil (USA), Siobhan Bernadette Haughey (HKG) and current world record holder Sarah Sjoestroem (SWE). This field is packed.

Men's 200m IM, Final

RESULT

As expected, American Michael Andrew was in the lead by more than a second after 150 meters. Could he hold on in the freestyle, his weakest stroke?

Not quite. Not even for a medal.

Andrew finished fifth as China's Wang Shun took gold in 1:55 flat.

Great Britain's Duncan Scott and Swiss swimmer Jeremy Desplanches rounded out the podium, with Japan's Seto Daiya, one of the favorites coming into his home Olympics, touched fourth.

Women's 200m Backstroke, Semifinals

START LIST

Australian Kaylee McKeown entered as one of the big favorites to win gold. She backed that up with the quickest time in prelims.

She's joined by Canadian Kylie Masse in Semifinal 2. Americans Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon headline Semifinal 1 after posting two of the hottest times from the first round of heats.