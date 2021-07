TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 30: Elija Godwin of Team United States competes in the Mixed 4x400 metres relay round 1 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Americans Elija Godwin and Lynna Irby pass the baton outside the exchange zone, disqualifying the Team USA and its first-round win in the mixed 4x400m relay prelims; the Dominican Republic also DQs on a zone order rule.