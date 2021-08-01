Suni Lee swings to uneven bars bronze

Three competitions, three medals.

That's Suni Lee's Olympic run so far. After winning bronze in the uneven bars event final, the 18-year-old has a complete set of Olympic medals with another event final still to come.

As the first gymnast up in the bars competition, Lee performed a routine that wasn't as difficult or clean as the previous sets she showed in Tokyo. But despite missing some of the connections she's known for, her score of 14.500 held on the leaderboard as she watched seven other competitors try to knock her off.

Belgium's Nina Derwael posted the top score, a 15.200, shortly after Lee performed and went on to win the nation's first-ever Olympic medal in women's artistic gymnastics. Russian Anastasiia Iliankova then earned a 14.833 to slide into second, but none of the remaining gymnasts overtook Lee's mark. Only China's Lu Yufei and Germany's Elisabeth Seitz came close with matching scores of 14.400.

Lee can now add the bronze to her collection alongside a silver medal from the team competition and a gold from the individual all-around. She was the only American competing in the bars final, as Simone Biles withdrew.

Lee will have one more shot at an individual medal in the balance beam final slated for Tueday.