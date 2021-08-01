Zverev caps impressive run with win over Khachanov in gold medal match

Alexander Zverev of Team Germany celebrates victory after his Men's Singles Semifinal match against Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

48 hours removed from knocking off top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the men's singles semifinal, world No. 5 Alexander Zverev finished the job with a straight sets win over ROC's Karen Khachanov.

Zverev dropped the first game to Khachanov but took the next three and comfortably won the set 6-3.

In the second set, Zverev came to life, winning the first five sets, cruising to a 6-1 win, and winning the gold medal in men's singles.

Zverev, who reached the final of the 2020 U.S. Open but has never won a major, only dropped one set in his five matches en route to the top step of the podium - the opening set against the world No. 1.

Zverev and Khachanov both also competed in men's doubles, but neither took home hardware. Zverev, along with teammate Jan-Lennard Struff, were eliminated in the quarterfinal, while Khachanov lost in the first round alongside Andrey Rublev.

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Djokovic on Saturday to win the bronze medal.