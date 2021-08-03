How to stream Tokyo Olympics coverage on Aug. 3-4

NBC is offering streams of the Tokyo Olympics.
Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 Tokyo Olympics streams:
All times are ET.
- 12 p.m.-5 p.m. -- NBC Daytime (Aug. 3)
- 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.-- NBC Primetime (Aug. 3)
- 11:30 p.m. (Aug. 3)-2 a.m. (Aug. 4) -- NBC Prime Plus
More Aug. 3-4 event streams:
- 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. -- Women’s Golf Round 1, Part 1
- 8 p.m.-11:25 p.m. -- W 400m Hurdles; Semis: M 110m hurdles; Hep, Dec & more
- 8 p.m.-12:40 a.m. -- Women’s Park Skateboarding: Qualification & Final
- 11 p.m.-2 a.m. -- Baseball, Knockout Stage, Game 6: USA vs. Dominican Republic
- 12 a.m.-2 a.m. -- Volleyball, Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Dominican Republic vs United States
- 12:40 a.m.-2:40 a.m. -- Basketball, Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Australia vs United States
- 4 a.m.-9:40 a.m. -- Sport Climbing, Women’s Combined Qualification
- 5:30 a.m.-9 a.m. -- M 200m, M 800m, W Steeple, M Hammer, W 400m semis & more
