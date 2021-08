TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 03: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 200m gold medal, recording the second fastest time ever. She is the first woman in history to have won both the 100m and 200m gold medals in successive Olympic games.