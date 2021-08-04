Canada's De Grasse upsets Noah Lyles for Olympic 200m gold

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 04: Andre De Grasse of Team Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 200m Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After finishing runner-up to Usain Bolt in the Jamaican legend's final individual race at the 2016 Rio Games, Canadian Andre de Grasse replaced him Wednesday night in Tokyo atop that event's podium as the newest men's Olympic 200m champion.

The 26-year-old, who won three medals in Rio, closed incredibly well off the turn to break his own national record in 19.62 and earn a second medal at the Games after capturing bronze in Sunday's 100m final in a personal-best 9.89.

De Grasse is now a five-time Olympic medalist, joining a select group — and it's his first gold after three bronzes and a silver.

American Kenny Bednarek surged along with De Grasse, hanging close on his shoulder through the finish to capture silver in a personal-best 19.68.

Noah Lyles, the event's reigning world champion, took bronze, while 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton was fourth in 19.93.