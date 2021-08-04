Eastern Market: No tailgates for Detroit Lions games this season

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 21: Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions fans tailgate prior to the start of the game at Ford Field on September 21, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT – One of the most popular tailgating locations for Detroit Lions games will not be hosting tailgates for the upcoming NFL season.

Eastern Market in Detroit said all tailgating is canceled for the 2021-2022 Lions season due to a lack of staff and capacity to handle large-scale crowds.

On a typical Lions gameday Sunday, Eastern Market is filled to the brim with Lions fans grilling up hot dogs, covertly (or not) drinking beer and tossing bean bags into other tailgate areas.

All Detroit Lions tailgating at Eastern Market is canceled for the 2021-2022 season.



Eastern Market does not have the staff capacity to host large-scale tailgating crowds.



Alternative Parking: https://t.co/apWpbBcUYz



— Eastern Market (@EasternMarket) August 4, 2021

The Detroit Lions are expecting to have full capacity for games at Ford Field this season, after not having more than 500 fans at any game last year.

The Lions posted some alternate tailgating locations for fans since Eastern Market is off the table.