Ford Field back to full capacity for 2021 Detroit Lions season

DETROIT – Detroit Lions fans everywhere should be rejoicing as Ford Field will soon be back at full capacity for the 2021 season.

It means no more virtual onlookers in the crowd but actual fans in a stadium that hold up to 65,000.

More: Detroit Lions 2021 regular season schedule released: View it here

“It’s a beautiful thing, it should be. Football is what it’s suppose to be -- people come together and the best team wins,” said long time fan, Darryl Sanders Sr.

Ad

“I’m happy that we’re coming back to full capacity, but it was definitely a loss not having sports here in Detroit. It’s a big part of the things we talk about,” said Darryl Sanders Jr.

Fans will not be required to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccine, nor will a mask be required to enter the building. Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to mask up as much as possible.

“You have a personal responsibility. If you were vaccinated, (that is) cool. If you were not vaccinated, just be respectful to the next person and wear your mask. I know it’s going to be hard because it’s football season but just do what’s right,” Sanders Sr. said.

“You should be considerate of others, especially when you have older people or people who have health conditions, but just be respectful,” said Sanders Jr.

The stadium does reserve the right to close to fans if COVID numbers get out of hand.

Ad

More: Sports news

More: Detroit Lions news