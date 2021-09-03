US forward Tobin Heath staying in English soccer at Arsenal

FILE - In this Friday Nov. 27, 2020 file photo, United States' Tobin Heath plays the ball during their international friendly women's soccer match against The Netherlands at the Rat Verlegh stadium in Breda, Netherlands. United States international Tobin Heath is staying in English soccer. The 33-year-old forward has signed for Arsenal in the Womens Super League on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. She played at Manchester United last season. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool via AP, file)

