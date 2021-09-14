Checking in on how Daniel Norris has done since Detroit Tigers traded him to Brewers

Daniel Norris #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field on August 08, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DETROIT – It’s been about seven weeks since the Detroit Tigers sent Daniel Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline. Let’s check in on how he’s doing for the NL Central leaders.

Norris came into 2021 after back-to-back solid seasons while playing a variety of roles. He made 29 starts in 2019, but many were of the three-inning variety. In 2020, all but one of his appearances came out of the bullpen.

In those two seasons combined, Norris was a 3.4 WAR (wins above replacement) player with a 4.29 ERA, 1.302 WHIP and 153 strikeouts in 172 innings.

Before the trade this year, Norris was equal parts bad and unlucky. He owned a 5.89 ERA despite a 3.79 FIP. His 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings was solid, but his 1.445 WHIP was dreadful.

Norris in Milwaukee

The Brewers thought Norris could be a valuable addition to an already stacked pitching staff. So far, they’ve been very, very wrong.

In 14.1 innings with Milwaukee, Norris has allowed 10 hits, 13 walks and 11 earned runs. His walk and home run rates are more than double what they were in Detroit this year, while his strikeout rate has dropped a full point.

Norris allowed three earned runs on Sept. 3 and two earned runs on Sept. 6 and hasn’t pitched since. The Brewers lost those games 15-4 and 12-0, respectively.

Reese Olson

Olson, the prospect who came to the Tigers in this deal, got off to a hot start in High-A West Michigan.

In two starts, Olson twirled 11 shutout innings, striking out 14 batters while allowing just six hits and two walks.

Since being promoted to Double-A Erie, Olson has struggled, posting a 5.79 ERA with 14 walks and 13 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. He’s only 21 years old, so it’s not unusual to see him flounder in his first taste of the upper minors.

It’s worth noting that Olson allowed just five earned runs across 14.1 innings in his first three Double-A starts before imploding in his most recent outing Saturday. He walked 10 batters and struck out only eight in those first three starts, however.