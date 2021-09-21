Lions can’t hang in 2nd half, lose to Green Bay on ‘MNF’

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is pressured by Romeo Okwara #95 of the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are 0-2 to start the 2021 regular season after a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

The final score from Lambeau Field was 35-17. It’s the fifth straight win for the Packers over the Lions.

The Lions held a 17-14 lead at halftime, but were unable to slow Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones in the second half. Rain was a factor in the late 3rd and 4th quarters.

Rodgers passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Lions QB Jared Goff threw for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Goff also had a fumble.

The Lions drop to 0-2, while the Packers are now 1-1. The two will play again in the final week of the regular season at Ford Field.

Next up: The Lions will face the Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) on Sunday at Ford Field.

