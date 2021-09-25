Eastern Michigan football vs. Texas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan Eagles are hosting the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday afternoon in Ypsilanti.
- When: 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Where: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Watch: ESPN+
Overall team offense
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles are ranked 106 on offense, averaging 336.3 yards per game. The Eagles are averaging 140.3 yards rushing and 196.0 yards passing so far this season.
- The Texas State Bobcats are ranked 102 on offense, averaging 343.7 yards per game. The Bobcats are averaging 144.0 yards rushing and 199.7 yards passing so far this season.
Home and away
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 1-0 at home this season.
- At home the Eagles are averaging 35.0 scoring, and holding teams to 15.0 points scored on defense.
- The Texas State Bobcats are 1-0 while on the road this season.
- On the road, the Bobcats are averaging 23.0 scoring, and holding teams to 17.0 points scored on defense.