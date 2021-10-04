Olympic softball medalist Amanda Chidester honored at former high school in Allen Park

Olympic softball player Amanda Chidester was back at Allen Park Cabrini High School as the school paid tribute to her.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Amanda Chidester came back to her alma mater, St. Frances Cabrini High School in Allen Park, with an Olympic medal around her neck.

“I do not wear it everywhere. I like offering it for other people to wear … Some people are like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m not worthy enough... No way am I putting that on.’ Other people are like ‘Yes, let me wear it,’” Chidester said.

Monday’s event celebrated a culmination of Chidester’s career, which flourished on the softball field at Cabrini.

Her parents remember those days fondly and feel a sense of pride for all that she has accomplished.

“Amazingly proud. It’s any parent’s dream to have their kid go to the Olympics for sure,” said her father, Brian Chidester.

“It’s amazing. I think you get choked up because she’s worked so hard and we’ve watched her,” said her mother Sandy Chidester.

Amanda Chidester was a big reason the U.S. was in the gold medal game in Tokyo, thanks to her walk-off single the game before.

“I wanted it to be gold but at end of the day, I have a medal around my neck, I was in the Olympic Games. It’s like how could I not be proud.” she said.

The school surprised her by retiring her No. 3 softball jersey. Then the Olympian took the mic, hoping to inspire the next generation of monarchs to follow their dreams.

“It’s whatever you want to do, whatever you’re passionate about, and whatever you love. Go for that,” she said.

