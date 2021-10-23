Eastern Michigan football vs. Bowling Green: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The Eastern Michigan Eagles will travel to Bowling Green on Saturday to battle the Falcons.
- When: 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 23, 2021
- Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
Overall team offense
- The Bowling Green Falcons are ranked 122 on offense, averaging 308.4 yards per game. The Falcons are averaging 74.0 yards rushing and 234.4 yards passing so far this season.
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles are ranked 94 on offense, averaging 360.9 yards per game. The Eagles are averaging 114.0 yards rushing and 246.9 yards passing so far this season.
Home and away
- The Bowling Green Falcons are 1-2 at home this season, 0-3 against conference opponents.
- At home the Falcons are averaging 22.0 scoring, and holding teams to 22.3 points scored on defense.
- The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 1-2 while on the road this season, 1-2 against conference opponents.
- On the road, the Eagles are averaging 23.0 scoring, and holding teams to 29.7 points scored on defense.