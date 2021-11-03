College Football Playoff rankings: Michigan State, Michigan both in early list

Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Michigan State Spartans runs against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during a game at SHI Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan State defeated Rutgers 31-13.

Both Michigan State and Michigan are named among the early list of schools in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Selection Committee revealed Tuesday evening its top 25 rankings for games played through Oct. 30. Michigan State (8-0) is ranked No. 3 on the list while Michigan (7-1) is ranked No. 7. The top four teams in the CFP rankings will play in a tournament for the national championship.

Michigan State (ranked No. 5 in the AP poll) remains unbeaten after topping Michigan (ranked No. 9 in AP poll) on Saturday in East Lansing. Michigan now has a loss but remains hopeful with big games remaining on the schedule, including Penn State and Ohio State -- the Buckeyes (7-1) are listed at No. 5 in the CFP rankings.

Here is the CFP top 25 rankings list announced Tuesday:

1. Georgia -- 8-0

2. Alabama -- 7-1

3. Michigan State -- 8-0

4. Oregon -- 7-1

5. Ohio State -- 7-1

6. Cincinnati -- 8-0

7. Michigan -- 7-1

8. Oklahoma -- 9-0

9. Wake Forest -- 8-0

10. Notre Dame -- 7-1

11. Oklahoma State -- 7-1

12. Baylor -- 7-1

13. Auburn -- 6-2

14. Texas A&M -- 6-2

15. BYU -- 7-2

16. Ole Miss -- 6-2

17. Mississippi State -- 5-3

18. Kentucky -- 6-2

19. NC State -- 6-2

20. Minnesota -- 6-2

21. Wisconsin -- 5-3

22. Iowa -- 6-2

23. Fresno State -- 7-2

24. San Diego State -- 7-1

25. Pittsburgh -- 6-2