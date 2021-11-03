Red Wings without Bertuzzi again lose in Montreal

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 24: Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Detroit Red Wings (R) gets a hug from Dylan Larkin #71 after scoring a third period goal against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on January 24, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Red Wings 6-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings were shut out by the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, 3-0.

The Wings were without top forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin. Bertuzzi cannot travel to games played in Canada due to his unvaccinated status. Larkin was out due to personal reasons, the team announced earlier Tuesday without elaboration.

Bertuzzi is returning from offseason back surgery and has 9 points in seven games for Detroit this season. Larkin, also returning from an injury this past season, 8 points in eight games this season.

The Red Wings next travel to Boston for a game against the Bruins on Thursday.