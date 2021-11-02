Dylan Larkin out against Canadiens due to personal reasons, Red Wings say

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will not participate in Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens due to personal reasons, the team announced.

The Red Wings are in Canada right now -- they played in Toronto on Saturday and play in Montreal on Tuesday. The team already is without forward Tyler Bertuzzi due to his unvaccinated status. Larkin’s absence means the team is now without 2/3 of its first line. Rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing on center Larkin’s wing.

The Red Wings already called up forward Joe Veleno ahead of the game Saturday as forward Adam Erne was held out of the lineup due to an apparent injury. Veleno had a goal and an assist against the Maple Leafs in what was his season debut.

