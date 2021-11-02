45º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Dylan Larkin out against Canadiens due to personal reasons, Red Wings say

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Dylan Larkin, Red Wings, Canada, Tyler Bertuzzi, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Canadiens
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya,Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will not participate in Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens due to personal reasons, the team announced.

The Red Wings are in Canada right now -- they played in Toronto on Saturday and play in Montreal on Tuesday. The team already is without forward Tyler Bertuzzi due to his unvaccinated status. Larkin’s absence means the team is now without 2/3 of its first line. Rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing on center Larkin’s wing.

The Red Wings already called up forward Joe Veleno ahead of the game Saturday as forward Adam Erne was held out of the lineup due to an apparent injury. Veleno had a goal and an assist against the Maple Leafs in what was his season debut.

View: Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 season schedule, TV, time, results

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter