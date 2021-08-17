Here is the Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 season schedule, TV, time, results

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Jakub Vrana #15 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Here is the Detroit Red Wings 2021-22 season schedule with results.

The NHL is planning for a 2021-22 season with a full 82-game schedule and fully vaccinated players returning to pre-COVID-19 conditions.

The Red Wings will return to competing in the Atlantic Division with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit is scheduled to open the season Oct. 14 at home against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here is the 2021-22 preseason schedule:

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ United Center

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ Little Caesars Arena

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Little Caesars Arena

1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ PPG Paints Arena

7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks @ Little Caesars Arena

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets @ Nationwide Arena

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins @ Little Caesars Arena

3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Buffalo Sabres @ KeyBank Center

Here is the regular season schedule: