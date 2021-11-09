Western Michigan football vs. Akron: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan Broncos are hosting the Akron Zips on Tuesday night in Kalamazoo.
- When: 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Where: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, Michigan
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Overall team offense
- The Western Michigan Broncos are ranked 39 on offense, averaging 433.9 yards per game. The Broncos are averaging 181.3 yards rushing and 252.6 yards passing so far this season.
- The Akron Zips are ranked 102 on offense, averaging 349.7 yards per game. The Zips are averaging 126.2 yards rushing and 223.4 yards passing so far this season.
Home and away
- The Western Michigan Broncos are 3-2 at home this season, 2-3 against conference opponents.
- At home the Broncos are averaging 33.0 scoring, and holding teams to 24.2 points scored on defense.
- The Akron Zips are 1-3 while on the road this season, 1-4 against conference opponents.
- On the road, the Zips are averaging 18.2 scoring, and holding teams to 43.2 points scored on defense.