LeBron James cheap shot on Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart sparks melee, ejections

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) is held back after a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

A near-brawl broke out at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night after Lakers star LeBron James appeared to punch Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face after a free throw.

Video replay showed James appear to intentionally punch Stewart in the face after boxing out for a free throw in the third quarter of the Pistons-Lakers game on Sunday night in Detroit.

Stewart immediately charged James, with blood dripping down his face from the punch, as teammates and coaches tried to hold Stewart back. The second-year big man tried to reach LeBron several times, charging him across the court as teammates desperately tried to get him off the court.

The Pistons arena announcer Mason repeatedly told fans to stay off the court -- and to not throw anything on the court during the incident.

Both James and Stewart were ejected from the game.

The Lakers eventually won the game, overcoming a 14-point Pistons lead in the fourth quarter to steal the win.

The Pistons and Lakers meet again on Nov. 28 in Los Angeles.

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021

Casey says he doesn’t think Lebron is a dirty player. Said Stewart got 8 stitches or so across his brow. — Jamie Edmonds (@Jamie_Edmonds) November 22, 2021

Anthony Davis called Stewart's injury 'a cut above the eye' that was 'accidental.' — Jamie Edmonds (@Jamie_Edmonds) November 22, 2021