NBA: LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart gets 2 games for roles in Pistons-Lakers melee

Stewart, LeBron ejected after James flagrant at LCA

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons calm down Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons after Stewart was struck by LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya, 2021 Getty Images)

The NBA has handed down suspensions for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart following a wild scene in the Pistons-Lakers game on Sunday.

A near-brawl broke out at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night after Lakers star LeBron James appeared to punch Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face after a free throw.

Video replay showed James appear to intentionally punch Stewart in the face after boxing out for a free throw in the third quarter of the Pistons-Lakers game on Sunday night in Detroit.

Stewart immediately charged James, with blood dripping down his face from the punch, as teammates and coaches tried to hold Stewart back. The second-year big man tried to reach LeBron several times, charging him across the court as teammates desperately tried to get him off the court.

The NBA announced Monday evening that James will be suspended for one game, while Isaiah Stewart will be suspended for two games.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith talked about the incident during a segment on “First Take” Monday morning.

Smith said LeBron should be suspended. “The reality of the situation is, you swung your elbow. That’s what sparked the incident,” Smith said, before adding that Stewart “deserves to be suspended for multiple games.”

“He can not act like that,” Smith said. “He looked completely out of control.” Smith said Stewart plowing through coaches and players could have resulted in more injury.

Jay Williams said LeBron should be suspended more games than Stewart, because LeBron instigated the melee.

FS1′s Skip Bayless slammed LeBron’s action and the Lakers team on Twitter after the incident on Sunday night.

The Pistons and Lakers meet again on Nov. 28 in Los Angeles.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) is held back after a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

