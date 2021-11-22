NBA: LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart gets 2 games for roles in Pistons-Lakers melee

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons calm down Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons after Stewart was struck by LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The NBA has handed down suspensions for LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart following a wild scene in the Pistons-Lakers game on Sunday.

A near-brawl broke out at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday night after Lakers star LeBron James appeared to punch Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face after a free throw.

Video replay showed James appear to intentionally punch Stewart in the face after boxing out for a free throw in the third quarter of the Pistons-Lakers game on Sunday night in Detroit.

Stewart immediately charged James, with blood dripping down his face from the punch, as teammates and coaches tried to hold Stewart back. The second-year big man tried to reach LeBron several times, charging him across the court as teammates desperately tried to get him off the court.

The NBA announced Monday evening that James will be suspended for one game, while Isaiah Stewart will be suspended for two games.

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for his role in the roughhousing with LeBron James on Sunday. James was suspended one game. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2021

NBA: Stewart's suspension was for "escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing (James) in an unsportsmanlike manner."



James serves suspension Tuesday vs. Knicks for "recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation." https://t.co/4H08dXOZIY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 22, 2021

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith talked about the incident during a segment on “First Take” Monday morning.

Smith said LeBron should be suspended. “The reality of the situation is, you swung your elbow. That’s what sparked the incident,” Smith said, before adding that Stewart “deserves to be suspended for multiple games.”

“He can not act like that,” Smith said. “He looked completely out of control.” Smith said Stewart plowing through coaches and players could have resulted in more injury.

Jay Williams said LeBron should be suspended more games than Stewart, because LeBron instigated the melee.

FS1′s Skip Bayless slammed LeBron’s action and the Lakers team on Twitter after the incident on Sunday night.

Never seen anything remotely that dirty from LeBron James. It was the equivalent of hitting Stewart with his fist. Lotta blood. Just a shocking reaction by LeBron, who then spread his hands, moved toward Stewart like he didn't mean it. Stewart wasn't having it. Can't blame him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 22, 2021

The Lakers are calling tonight an inspirational turning point in the season. REALLY??? LeBron shockingly and uncharacteristically cheap-shotted a 20-year-old, bloodying his eye, and got ejected -- and that inspired the Lakers to fight back against a 4-11 team led by a 19-yr-old? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 22, 2021

The more I watch the replays, the more I see relief on the faces of the Lakers after Pistons players and coaches finally subdued Isaiah Stewart. No Laker player looked like he wanted any part of Stewart's rage, starting with LeBron. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 22, 2021

Lakers announcers doing an incredible job of blaming Isiah Stewart of attacking LeBron’s elbow with his face. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 22, 2021

The Pistons and Lakers meet again on Nov. 28 in Los Angeles.