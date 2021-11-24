Mets owner throws social media tantrum after free agent pitcher signs with another team

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen attends a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Citi Field, the home of the Mets, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York.

The owner of the New York Mets was not happy when he woke up Wednesday morning to the news that free agent pitcher Steven Matz had signed with a different team.

Steve Cohen, one of the most outspoken owners in Major League Baseball, fired off an angry tweet at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, admonishing Matz and his agent for signing a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals without first consulting the Mets.

“I’m not happy this morning,” Cohen tweeted. “I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent. I guess words and promises don’t matter.”

Matz, 30, hit free agency for the first time this offseason after one year with the Toronto Blue Jays. He played his first six seasons with the Mets, who drafted him in the second round in 2009.

The Mets traded Matz to the Blue Jays in January for a trio of prospects.

Multiple MLB insiders have reported that Cohen believed there was an understanding between the Mets and Matz’s agent that the pitcher would give his former team a chance to match any offer.

Matz has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Cardinals.