Cade scores career-high 28, Pistons lose 9th straight after 2nd half collapse vs. OKC

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 06: Saddiq Bey #41 and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons and Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder battles for a loose ball during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on December 06, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons threw away an 18-point lead vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, despite a career-high scoring night for rookie Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons led the entire game until the four minute mark of the fourth quarter, as the Thunder caught fire, especially in the fourth, scoring 42 and shooting nearly perfect from the field.

The final score was 114-103.

Cunningham scored 28, a new career-high for the rookie, along with 12 rebounds and six assists. Jerami Grant added 20, and Saddiq Bey had 15.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 and Luguentz Dort scored 28 for the Thunder.

The Pistons have lost nine straight games.