Cade scores career-high 28, Pistons lose 9th straight after 2nd half collapse vs. OKC

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons threw away an 18-point lead vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, despite a career-high scoring night for rookie Cade Cunningham.
The Pistons led the entire game until the four minute mark of the fourth quarter, as the Thunder caught fire, especially in the fourth, scoring 42 and shooting nearly perfect from the field.
The final score was 114-103.
Cunningham scored 28, a new career-high for the rookie, along with 12 rebounds and six assists. Jerami Grant added 20, and Saddiq Bey had 15.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 and Luguentz Dort scored 28 for the Thunder.
The Pistons have lost nine straight games.