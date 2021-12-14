Robby Fabbri signs 3-year contract extension with Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) celebrates with center Pius Suter (24) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings announced late Monday the team signed forward Robby Fabbri to a three-year contract extension with an average annual value of $4 million.

The 25-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. He was acquired by Detroit early in the 2019-20 season from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Jacob de la Rose. Fabbri then signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings ($5.9 million) in April 2020.

Now he will become the third-highest paid forward on the Red Wings at $4 million a year. Dylan Larkin’s AAV is $6.1 million through 2022-23 and Tyler Bertuzzi’s is $4.75 million, also through 2022-23.

Fabbri has a lot of upside and you would hope his best years are in the next 4-5. Remember, he got a bit of a slow start to his career due to injuries. He was drafted 21st overall by the Blues in 2014, scored 37 points in his rookie season, 15 points in 20 playoffs games(!), then faced a list of injuries including one to his knee that forced him out for nearly two seasons. Somehow he was able to play 10 playoff games with the Blues when they won the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Fabbri is looking strong this season with 8 goals and 6 assists through 28 games.

I wrote way more about this in the Dear Red Wings newsletter. If you want to read more about what this means for the Red Wings, sign up for the newsletter.