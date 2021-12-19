Goggia takes super-G for 5th win in 17 days; Shiffrin 5th

Italy's Sofia Goggia reacts at finish area during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G race in Val D'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Pizzato)

VAL D'ISÈRE – VAL d'ISÈSofia Goggia won the last women’s World Cup super-G of the calendar year Sunday, a day after the Italian also triumphed in the downhill.

Goggia wasn’t the fastest starter but mastered the tricky middle section of the O.K. course to beat Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway by 0.33 of a second.

“This was the best super-G of my career. I stayed calm, was fluid from top to bottom and never slowed down,” Goggia told Italian TV.

Italian teammates Elena Curtoni and Federica Brignone were third and fourth, respectively, followed by Mikaela Shiffrin, who finished 0.75 off the lead.

It was the fifth win in 17 days for Goggia, who increased her lead over Shiffrin in the overall standings to 65 points. The American initially planned to sit out the race and only decided last Wednesday to compete.

Sunday’s race was the last speed event until mid-January. Next up are eight technical races, where Shiffrin usually scores more points than Goggia.

Brignone had won the previous super-G, in St. Moritz a week ago. While officially still part of the Italian team, Brignone this season has been working separately more often with her brother and coach, Davide.

“We know that united we’re stronger. My relationship with Federica has improved over the last few months and it’s great to share these results with her and Elena,” said Goggia, adding she dedicated her victory to Italian great Alberto Tomba, who turned 55 Sunday.

Mowickel, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in 2018, earned her first podium in nearly three years, having worked her way back from a severe knee injury.

The Norwegian started 19th and prevented an Italian sweep of the podium, as Curtoni and Brignone were still ranked second and third before the Norwegian’s run.

Shiffrin’s teammate Breezy Johnson, coming off a third place in Saturday’s downhill, finished 1.09 off the lead in ninth.

World champion Lara Gut-Behrami, the only skier other than Goggia or Brignone to win a super-G this season, missed the race weekend after testing positive for COVID-19. The Swiss former overall champion will also sit out two giant slaloms in nearby Courchevel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

