Pistons snap 14-game losing streak with win over Miami, avoid franchise record

Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) passes the ball past Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons finally got a win on Sunday night, beating the Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena, snapping a 14-game losing streak.

The 14-game losing streak matched the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, joining the 1979-80 and 1993-94 teams. A loss vs. Miami would have set a new franchise record.

The Pistons, now 5-24 on the season, hold the NBA’s worst record, as of Dec. 19. It’s the first Pistons win since Nov. 17 vs. Indiana. The final score was 100-90.

Saddiq Bey (26), Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson led the team in scoring. Detroit struggled from the 3-point line, but dominated in the paint. Cade Cunningham had 10 assists in a quiet scoring night, as he battled through early foul trouble and double teams.

Miami was without their top three scorers: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Detroit was without its leading scorer, Jerami Grant, who is expected to miss at least six weeks with a hand injury.

Next up: Pistons head to NY to take on the Knicks at MSG on Tuesday night.