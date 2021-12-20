Pistons snap 14-game losing streak with win over Miami, avoid franchise record

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons finally got a win on Sunday night, beating the Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena, snapping a 14-game losing streak.
The 14-game losing streak matched the longest single-season losing streak in franchise history, joining the 1979-80 and 1993-94 teams. A loss vs. Miami would have set a new franchise record.
The Pistons, now 5-24 on the season, hold the NBA’s worst record, as of Dec. 19. It’s the first Pistons win since Nov. 17 vs. Indiana. The final score was 100-90.
Saddiq Bey (26), Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson led the team in scoring. Detroit struggled from the 3-point line, but dominated in the paint. Cade Cunningham had 10 assists in a quiet scoring night, as he battled through early foul trouble and double teams.
Miami was without their top three scorers: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. Detroit was without its leading scorer, Jerami Grant, who is expected to miss at least six weeks with a hand injury.
Next up: Pistons head to NY to take on the Knicks at MSG on Tuesday night.