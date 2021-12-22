Nice guy Dylan Larkin buys fan beer after accidentally bumping glass, spilling it

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

If you haven’t watched this clip of Dylan Larkin with the mic on him during warmups, check it out.

He buys a beer for a fan after accidentally bumping it along the glass.

That’s nice. Thanks for sharing this, Detroit Red Wings.

Larkin was on fire with 7 points in his past three games, including the hat trick Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. Now the league is shut down until at least Dec. 26 due to so many players and coaches testing positive with COVID-19.

The Red Wings are scheduled to play next on Dec. 27 in New York. We’ll see if that happens.

Steve Yzerman: Why are we even testing for guys that have no symptoms?

Red Wing GM Steve Yzerman emphasized Saturday that vaccinated Red Wings players who have tested positive, and players around the league, have been either asymptomatic or experiencing cold-like symptoms.

“Players are testing positive with very little symptoms, if any symptoms at all,” said Yzerman. “I don’t see it as a threat to their health at this point, so I think you might take it a step further and question why are we even testing for guys that have no symptoms?”

