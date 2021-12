DETROIT – The 2021 Detroit sports landscape was missing some wins and titles, but we still saw some things happen.

Milestones were achieved. New eras were ushered in. New players were drafted and old players were traded. Do you remember all of it?

Related: 🔒 Quiz: Do you remember top Metro Detroit news from 2021? Prove it

Take our 2021 Detroit Sports Quiz below and test your knowledge! (Let us know how you scored in the comment section)

Take the 2021 Detroit Sports Quiz: