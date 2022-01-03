Lions clinch top-2 NFL Draft pick with loss to Seattle, highest since 2010

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell yells out a play during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on November 25, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions16-14. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT – With the blow out loss to Seattle on Sunday, the Lions have locked in a top-two pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Lions, now 2-13-1 on the season, are currently in the second spot in the 2022 draft order, a half game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for the No. 1 overall pick. The tie with the Steelers separates them.

If the Jaguars beat the Colts on Sunday, and Detroit loses to Green Bay, the Lions would move into the No. 1 pick slot. Any other scenario ends with the Lions in the second spot.

Either way, it’ll be the highest the Lions have picked since 2010, when they drafted Ndamukong Suh. The year before, in 2009, the Lions had the No. 1 pick and drafted Matthew Stafford.

Here’s an updated look at the draft order from Tankathon:

NFL Draft for 2022 as of Jan. 3. (Tankathon)

The Lions finish the regular season on Sunday at Ford Field against the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL Draft in 2022 is lacking any big name quarterback talent, but the top two projected picks are defensive ends -- Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan and Kayvon Thibodeaux from Oregon.

The Lions would be lucky to land either one to solidify an improving defensive line with an elite edge rusher.

The Lions also own the Rams first round pick via the Matthew Stafford trade last offseason. The Lions could have three picks in the top 34, if they land a top two pick.