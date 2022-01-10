22º

Lomas Brown discusses 2021-22 Detroit Lions season, what’s next for franchise

Jamie Edmonds, Sports anchor/reporter

Lomas Brown discussed the 2021-22 Detroit Lions season and what's next for this franchise.

Lomas Brown joined us this past Sunday to discuss the state of the Detroit Lions.

Watch the full interview from Sports Final Edition above.

