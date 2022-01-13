Here are the athletes with Michigan ties competing at 2022 Winter Olympics

Here is a list of athletes with ties to the state of Michigan who are competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates
- Chock Hometown: Novi
- Bates Hometown: Ann Arbor
- Event: Ice Dancing
Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue
- Hubbell Hometown: Okemos
- Donohue: Trained at Detroit Skating Club
- Event: Ice Dancing
Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker
- Hawayek: Trained at Detroit Skating Club
- Baker: Trained at Detroit Skating Club
- Event: Ice Dancing
Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson
- Johnson Hometown: Farmington Hills
- Event: Pairs Skating Alternates
Nick Baumgartner
- Hometown: Iron Mountain
- Event: Snowboard Cross
Winter Vinecki
- Hometown: Gaylord
- Event: Freestyle Skiing Aerials
Ryan Pivirotto
- Hometown: Ann Arbor
- Event: Short Track Speed Skating
- 1,000 meter, 1500 meter, 500 meter, Mixed Relay
Megan Keller
- Hometown: Farmington Hills
- Event: USA Women’s Hockey Team
Abby Roque
- Hometown: Sault Ste. Marie
- Event: USA Women’s Hockey Team
John Vanbiesbrouck
- Hometown: Detroit
- Event: Mens USA Hockey
- Team General Manager
Full coverage: Michigan Olympic Athletes