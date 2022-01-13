35º

Here are the athletes with Michigan ties competing at 2022 Winter Olympics

Here is a list of athletes with ties to the state of Michigan who are competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

  • Chock Hometown: Novi
  • Bates Hometown: Ann Arbor
  • Event: Ice Dancing

Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue

  • Hubbell Hometown: Okemos
  • Donohue: Trained at Detroit Skating Club
  • Event: Ice Dancing

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker

  • Hawayek: Trained at Detroit Skating Club
  • Baker: Trained at Detroit Skating Club
  • Event: Ice Dancing

Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson

  • Johnson Hometown: Farmington Hills
  • Event: Pairs Skating Alternates

Nick Baumgartner

  • Hometown: Iron Mountain
  • Event: Snowboard Cross

Winter Vinecki

  • Hometown: Gaylord
  • Event: Freestyle Skiing Aerials

Ryan Pivirotto

  • Hometown: Ann Arbor
  • Event: Short Track Speed Skating
  • 1,000 meter, 1500 meter, 500 meter, Mixed Relay

Megan Keller

  • Hometown: Farmington Hills
  • Event: USA Women’s Hockey Team

Abby Roque

  • Hometown: Sault Ste. Marie
  • Event: USA Women’s Hockey Team

John Vanbiesbrouck

  • Hometown: Detroit
  • Event: Mens USA Hockey
  • Team General Manager

