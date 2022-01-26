8º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

View here: Medal count table for 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

ClickOnDetroit Staff

Tags: Olympics, Medal Table, Medal Count, 2022 Winter Olympics, Beijing, Medals, Medals by Country
FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the snow on a decoration for the Beijing Winter Olympics Games on display at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Jan. 20, 2022. The U.S. Olympic team's top doctor says all of the 200-plus athletes heading to Beijing for the Winter Games next month are fully vaccinated, and not a single one asked for a medical exemption. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File) (Andy Wong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Here is the medal count table for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The games, officially called the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, will take place Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 20.

More coverage: 2022 Winter Olympics

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.