View here: Medal count table for 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

FILE - A worker wearing a face mask to protect from the coronavirus uses a blower to clean the snow on a decoration for the Beijing Winter Olympics Games on display at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Jan. 20, 2022. The U.S. Olympic team's top doctor says all of the 200-plus athletes heading to Beijing for the Winter Games next month are fully vaccinated, and not a single one asked for a medical exemption. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

(Andy Wong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)